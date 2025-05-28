Festa Italiana 2025

Festa Italiana is back! Milwaukee's original ethnic festival returns this weekend. Melinda Myers, master gardener and author, joins us with Sandy Winard, the President of The Italian Community Center and Executive Director of Festa, to discuss the food, wine, and entertainment at Milwaukee's "Little Italy on the Lakefront." Join the fun this weekend!

Friday, May 30th, 5 pm-11 pm

Saturday, May 31st, 11 am-11 pm

Sunday, June 1st Noon- 9 pm

Located at the Henry Maier Festival Park

200 N Harbor Dr | Milwaukee, WI | 53202