Watch Now
ShowsThe Morning Blend

Actions

Festa Italiana 2025

Celebrate All Things Italian!
Festa Italiana 2025
Posted
and last updated

Festa Italiana is back! Milwaukee's original ethnic festival returns this weekend. Melinda Myers, master gardener and author, joins us with Sandy Winard, the President of The Italian Community Center and Executive Director of Festa, to discuss the food, wine, and entertainment at Milwaukee's "Little Italy on the Lakefront." Join the fun this weekend!

Friday, May 30th, 5 pm-11 pm
Saturday, May 31st, 11 am-11 pm
Sunday, June 1st Noon- 9 pm

Located at the Henry Maier Festival Park
200 N Harbor Dr | Milwaukee, WI | 53202

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo