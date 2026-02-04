Feline Heart Health

Your cat could have serious heart disease without showing any symptoms. Veterinary experts Dr. Ashlie Saffire and Dr. Sarah Clay Bell will discuss the importance of early detection and a promising new management option that could make a difference for your cat’s heart health.
For more information visit the website: https://felycin-ca1.com/heart-strong-families/
Posted
Your cat could have serious heart disease without showing any symptoms. Veterinary experts Dr. Ashlie Saffire and Dr. Sarah Clay Bell will discuss the importance of early detection and a promising new management option that could make a difference for your cat’s heart health.
Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.