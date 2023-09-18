Feel Good Foods for Fall!

Not only does Farmland offer great tasting products, but they are back for year 3 as an official sponsor of Luke Bryan Farm Tour. We welcome Emily Kyle, Registered Dietitian Nutritionist to tell us all about what delicious food Farmland will have to offer this year. She will also showcase some delicious recipes that are perfect to get the whole family in the kitchen! Farmland will have great tasting fall food at Luke Bryan’s Farm Tour stop in Brooklyn, Wisconsin on September 22. To learn more about Farmland visit www.FarmlandFoods.com and make plans to check out of the Luke Bryan Farm Tour stop!

