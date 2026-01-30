Debby Hagie from Merle Norman walks through the February makeup trends of the month to promote a romantic-meets-bold looks, featuring rosy blush, bold lips and soft eyes giving a nod to vintage glam. This look gives a polished yet effortless vibe, perfect for Valentine's Day or winter glam. For more tips, tricks and product recommendations, visit MerleNorman.com!
