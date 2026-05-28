Featured Speakers At The Life Active Aging Symposium

The Life Active Aging Symposium is highlighting this year's event with a lineup of guest speakers on Main Stage! Attendees can hear from well-known gardening expert Melinda Myers, enjoy a lively Senior Fashion Trends Show, and discover the joy of food with Chef Michael Feker. These engaging exhibits and opportunities to connect with community resources focused on healthy living and to help anyone 55+ stay active and engaged!

The Life Active Aging Symposium is on Wednesday, June 10! To reserve your spot today, visit https://enjoylifesymposium.com. For more information, visit www.capricommunities.com.