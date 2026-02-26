Far out Adventure Without Going Far

Why travel far away when everything you need is right here in Wisconsin. Beloit, located on the Illinois border, has all the excitement you need for the perfect weekend getaway or a longer, more serious vacation. Beloit brings big city action with its minor league baseball team the Sky Carp, while still being in a smaller market with affordable hotels. Beloits famous G5 Brewing company and DC Estate Winery are just two of the phenomenal dining options in town.

