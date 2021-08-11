Watch
Fantastic Family Reunion Dishes

With Chicken of the Sea
Posted at 10:24 AM, Aug 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-11 11:24:53-04

After a year filled with social distancing, many people are ready to reconnect with family and friends. And what better way to bring people together than a delicious meal? Food Network Star’s Martita Jara-Ferrer is here to share her favorite recipes to bring the family together. Martha will share how Chicken of the Sea can make meal planning easy with high-quality seafood ingredients.

Chicken of the Sea is giving away $10,000 in reunion grants to celebrate family and friends coming together! Visit chickenofthesea.com/reuniongrants for more information.

