Heidi Hornung joins us on The Morning Blend to discuss the upcoming Annual Fall Train Jamboree and Ice Cream Social.

It's a fantastic and fun day for everyone who loves Ice Cream and Trains. You can visit the Largest g G-scale model train display in the Midwest. There are also fun crafts for children and adults, and a gorgeous fall garden. The garden mums are great to fill planters and outdoor spaces. There is food and many great photo opportunities to capture the day's memories.

Annual Train Jamboree and Ice Scream Social:

Saturday, September 27

10 AM - 3 PM

W172 N7388 Shady Lane

Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin 53051

For more information, visit Shady Lane Greenhouse