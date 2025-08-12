Fall into Fun: New Programs for Kids & Families!

The HAWS Education team has been working extra hard to create unique programs for kids and families to enjoy this fall at both the Waukesha main shelter and the HAWS Schallock Center for Animals in Delafield. Alexis Kosinski and Jack Olivas join us on The Morning Blend to share what is happening in each club and activity, and how to get involved. You won’t want to miss Critter Club/Junior Critter Club, Jr. Equine Explorers, Hannah’s Haven, Goat Yoga, and Tales by Fire!

