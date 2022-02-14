Fall In LOVE With Your Makeup Routine

Today is Valentine's Day! You might be looking for the perfect makeup that suits you for date night or a night out on the town. Culler Beauty is the self adjusting color foundation that has just 2 shades and covers all skin tones. Melinda McKinsey joins us to show us more with this special foundation. No mixing and matching. No guess work. This foundation adjusts to your skin and protects and moisturizes.

Right now get the Valentine's Day Special which is 40% off the Ultimate Beauty Kit plus free shipping.

Go to Culler40.com or call 1-800-805-0463