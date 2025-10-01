Fall Garden Close-Down: Leaves, Compost, Soil, and Fungus

With fall settling in, it’s time to start thinking about closing down our gardens and preparing the landscape for winter. Leaving leaves where they fall, composting yard waste, and caring for soil are some of the most eco-friendly and beneficial things homeowners can do this season. This helps create healthier gardens, support pollinators and wildlife, and reduce landfill waste.

It’s also worth talking about fungi’s role in all of this, as they play a vital part in breaking down organic matter. Local events like a fungi-themed story hike and a fungus foray program offer families a chance to explore these hidden ecosystems up close.

Fungus Foray is October 25 at Musketgo Park, and for more information about local events, visit Weakesha Parks and click on programs.