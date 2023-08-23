Fall Fashion Trends

While we definitely don't want to wish summer away, let's be honest... fall is just around the corner and we're not sad about it at Shop Privy! Owner Erin Juzenas is back to talk about the change of seasons. Today she shows us 3 trends that will carry you through the fall season.

1. VESTS!

Ladies, the vest is making a comeback and we are so excited about it! Puffer vests, sweater vests, all the vests. These pieces are great because they can be layered and they're perfect for that transitional time when the weather starts to cool down but it's not cold enough for a jacket. (Will then speak to the outfit on model #1).

2. Mixed Media Tops

What is mixed media? It's when two different fabrics are combined, like a sweater body with a woven sleeve. It's super popular right now and we love when sweaters have a fun sleeve or different fabric combinations, just gives a nice added detail!

3. The Perfect Pant

When we say these are perfect, we aren't lying! They look great on EVERYONE! We have them in both olive (as shown on the model) and black. They're ankle length silhouette and made of a rayon/nylon blend so they're amazingly stretchy! We love them with a simple sweater and they look great with any shoes... booties, flats, sneakers, you name it! Everyone should have these pants for fall.

