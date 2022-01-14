Watch
ShowsThe Morning Blend

Actions

Face And Body Treatments For the New Year

at Wisconsin Vein Center and MediSpa
Posted at 10:39 AM, Jan 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-14 11:39:24-05

The New Year can bring a whole new you! Depending on what you wish to achieve, Wisconsin Vein Center and MediSpa has many face and body treatments that provide the best results from a “series” or from combinations of different treatments that you can space throughout the year. Dr. Deborah Manjoney joins us to describe the different treatments available.

To welcome the new year, Wisconsin Vein Center and MediSpa is offering $100 off your first treatment of a series through March 31st when you mention the Morning Blend.

For more information, visit wimedispa.com or call 262-746-9088.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

The Morning Blend Gives Back

12:11 PM, Oct 15, 2018

The Morning Blend

What's For Dinner?

3:33 PM, Jan 03, 2019

Jones Dairy Farm Recipes

12:10 PM, Oct 15, 2018

Sendiks

There's More in Store at Sendik's

5:24 PM, Nov 19, 2019