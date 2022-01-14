Face And Body Treatments For the New Year

The New Year can bring a whole new you! Depending on what you wish to achieve, Wisconsin Vein Center and MediSpa has many face and body treatments that provide the best results from a “series” or from combinations of different treatments that you can space throughout the year. Dr. Deborah Manjoney joins us to describe the different treatments available.

To welcome the new year, Wisconsin Vein Center and MediSpa is offering $100 off your first treatment of a series through March 31st when you mention the Morning Blend.

For more information, visit wimedispa.com or call 262-746-9088.