Exploring Wisconsin’s Agritourism

With Author Kristine Hansen
Posted at 10:31 AM, Jul 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-28 11:31:49-04

Wisconsin is more than just cheese, football, and beer! In Kristine Hansen’s new book, Wisconsin Farms and Farmers Markets: Tours, Trails and Attractions, she explores the various agritourism opportunities that can be found around the state. Whether it’s stepping into a cranberry bog or sipping cider fermented from antique apples, this book has it covered. Kristine joins us today to discuss her own personal farm experiences, how to shop at a farmers’ market and more!

You can join Kristine for a chat at Boswell Book Company on Aug. 4 at 7 p.m. CT. For more information about Kristine, visit kristineahansen.com.

