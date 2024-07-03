Exploring the Staples of the Renaissance Era

The Bristol Renaissance Faire is a summer festival that takes place off I-94 at the Illinois/Wisconsin Border over nine glorious weekends from July to September. The festival lets attendees experience what it'd feel like to travel back in time to the year 1574 with a recreation of the knights, maids and turkey legs that were staples of society at that time. With over 200 artisans displaying their wares in the Bristol Faire Marketplace, there's a wide variety of opportunities for attendees to immerse themselves with the culture of the Renaissance.

This year's fair will consist of new and exciting additions including performances by Mythic Madness, Don Juan, Esmeralda, The Craic Show and Skald Circle. The Bristol Renaissance Faire of 2024 marks the return of the fair for its 37th year. Joining us today to showcase the extraordinary performances that the Bristol Renaissance Faire has to offer are the cast of Barely Balanced: Small, Medium and Large.

For more information on the Bristol Renaissance Faire and all of its entertaining events please visit their website at www.renfair.com/bristol or give them a call at 847-395-7773.