Exploring the Shipwrecks of the Great Lakes

It is estimated that over 30,000 sailors have lost their lives in Great Lakes wrecks. For many, these icy, inland seas have become their final resting place, but their last moments live on as a part of maritime history. Anna Lardinois of Gothic Milwaukee is a maritime disaster enthusiast and she explores this topic in her book, Shipwrecks of the Great Lakes: Tragedies and Legacies from the Inland Seas. Anna joins us today to discuss her book and the fun virtual event coming up next week!

Click here to register for Boswell Book Company’s virtual webinar with Anna Lardinois. With the same link, you can also purchase your copy of Shipwrecks of the Great Lakes for 10% off the list price!