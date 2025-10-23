Exploring Fall's Signature Looks and Colors

Renee Hitt and Constance join us on The Morning Blend to discuss how you can wear the Fall 2025 Catwalk Color Collection.

This collection draws inspiration from cozy textures, earthy landscapes, and a touch of glamour, making it perfect for both everyday wear and special occasions. This season's trends feature warm earth tones, berry and plum shades, and metallic accents that capture the autumn light.

Other trends include updated smoky eyes, graphic liners, Fat Lash Mascara, statement lips, and lip oils for hydration.