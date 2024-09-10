Exploring Comprehensive Treatment Options for Lasting Headache Relief

Aaron Hart is the CEO of Mind+ Neurology and joins us to talk about the different types of headaches and the treatments.

Did you know that a migraine headache is the second most common cause of missing work? Mind+ Neurology is a comprehensive headache and migraine clinic, built and designed from the ground up for headache sufferers. They provide the highest level of headache care, as the practice is lead by a double board certified Headache Neurologist. Patients in need currently wait up to 1 year to see this specialty at a local hospital, and now they can get the care they deserve in less than a week (or even SAME DAY). This is a HUGE deal for the community.

In addition, this is the first first walk-in Headache Urgent Care in the country…if you know anyone who suffers, you know this is a big deal. More than 15K people in the metro MKE area go to the ED every year for headache, and the ED will NOT appropriately treat them (as they aren’t headache doctors)…now all of these people have a place to go.

