Explore Wisconsin Through Its Art Museums and Communities

Tyler Potter from the Racine Art Museum and Liz Kelsch from the John Michael Kohler Arts Center join us on The Morning Blend to discuss some of the amazing art museums around Wisconsin.

Wisconsin Art Destinations is the first art museum-based collective in the Midwest. Museums have also partnered with local lodging, dining, and other attractions to offer exclusive discounts for Wisconsin Art Destination visitors.

The organization also provides special trip itineraries online, including unique routes such as family-friendly, fall color, and couples' getaway versions, to help with trip planning inspiration.

When you check into 3 participating museums, you can get a free T-shirt.

Visit WI Art Destinations for a full list of offers and redemption details.

