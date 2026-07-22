Explore Milwaukee One Bite at a Time

See Milwaukee through a new lens with Milwaukee Food & City Tours, where every stop combines the city's rich history, vibrant neighborhoods, and unforgettable local flavors. Founder Theresa Nemetz says the award winning tours are designed for both visitors and locals looking to experience Milwaukee beyond the typical tourist attractions.

From Bloody Mary brunch tours and historic taverns to ethnic neighborhoods and hidden culinary gems, each guided experience blends food, architecture, culture, and storytelling. Whether you're planning a date night, family outing, corporate event, or simply looking to discover something new, there's a tour for every occasion.

Milwaukee Food & City Tours has also expanded beyond Wisconsin, offering experiences in Chicago and Detroit, along with culinary vacations through Travel Deliciously. To learn more or book your next adventure, visit MilwaukeeFoodTours.com.