Explore Frank Lloyd Wright’s Illinois with Milwaukee Author Kristine Hansen

Milwaukee-based writer Kristine Hansen is celebrating the release of her newest book, Frank Lloyd Wright’s Illinois: Explore His Most Prolific State, From Prairie to Usonian. The book takes readers through Wright’s most prolific state, highlighting his architectural impact across Illinois while also connecting back to his Wisconsin roots.

Although the book focuses on Illinois, the topic has a strong local connection. Frank Lloyd Wright was born in Wisconsin, and Hansen’s work offers readers a fun and meaningful way to explore his legacy through a summer road trip. The book goes beyond architectural details, sharing stories from stewards of Wright’s private homes and exploring how they preserve and honor his work today.

Hansen will celebrate the launch with a special event at Boswell Book Company on July 8, 2026, where she will discuss the book and sign copies. Her previous book, Frank Lloyd Wright’s Wisconsin: How America’s Most Famous Architect Found Inspiration in His Home State, was published in 2023.