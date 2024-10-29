Explore a Floral Art and Design Exhibit Featuring Basketmaking!

Museum of Wisconsin art is delighted to present BLOOM 2024, it's twelfth annual celebration of art and floral design. This year's theme is Bountiful Harvest, inspired by the Weaving a Legacy: Ho-Chunk Black Ash Basketry. Along side BLOOM, MOWA is hosting the Ho-Chunk Makers Faire where visitors can shop unique, handmade baskets, meet the artists and have the opportunity to watch baskets being made from start to finish.

Head to Museum of Wisconsin Art for BLOOM and the Ho-Chunk Makers Faire happening Friday November 1st, through Sunday November 3rd!

For more informaton visit MOWA: Museum of Wisconsin Art - A Different Kind of Museum