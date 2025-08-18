Expert Tips for Parents Navigating Middle School Friendships

The role of parents and guardians changes when it comes to their child’s friendships. Erin Krase-Minchk joins us on The Morning Blend to share tips on how parents can navigate the social changes that occur during middle school.

The small friendship circles from elementary school grow, and so do the unwritten rules of friendship in the early teen years. From a new school environment to social media, parents can play a positive role in helping their children navigate these changes.

For more information, questions, or concerns you may have, you can contact Erin on her website erinminchk.com

