Experience The Very Latest In Home Remodeling Innovations

MBA Builds ! That’s the theme of the 2022 MBA Home Building & Remodeling Show and it’s what you will see and experience when you come out to the State Fair Park Exposition Center January 14-16th! The MBA Home Show presents the very latest in building services and products to help you improve your current home OR make plans for the new home you are planning to build. Director of the MBA, Kathy Raab joins us to discuss areas of the house featured in the 2022 MBA Home Show.

Bring the whole family! Tickets to the 2022 MBA Home Show are just $12 at the door. $10 if purchased in advance. $6 for seniors and military veterans. Kids under 12 are FREE!

Show hours:

Friday, 1/14 12pm – 7pm

Saturday, 1/15 10am – 8pm

Sunday, 1/16 10am – 5pm