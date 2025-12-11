Experience The Osthoff Resort & Spa's Magical Old World Christmas Transformation

Tracie Toth and Molly Hengst join us on The Morning Blend to share how you can experience a Christmas wonderland and relaxation at The Osthoff Resort & Spa.

The Osthoff Resort’s Old World Christmas Market is recognized as the Best Holiday Market by USA Today. The Old World Christmas Market is open daily from 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM until December 14th.

Engage your senses and stroll the aisles of a heated tent to explore a European-inspired market featuring international and regional goods, as well as authentic German foods. The Market features European and Specialty Vendors: wood carving from Germany, glass-blown ornaments, woolen clothing items from Estonia, Russian Nesting Dolls, leather, fur and alpaca clothing.

Activities in addition to the market include a Breakfast with Santa and Reindeer Brunch, children's cookie and ornament decorating, and horse-drawn wagon rides.

Take in the holiday magic, visit Old World Christmas Market to book a stay, and experience the activities and market with friends or family!