Experience the 2025 Bristol Renaissance Faire!

The award-winning, iconic Bristol Renaissance Faire is now open! The Faire’s 2025 season runs Saturdays and Sundays, now through Labor Day Monday, September 1. You’ll enjoy an exciting, eclectic mix of fun and frivolity located on thirty-plus acres just a short drive from either Chicago or Milwaukee. Escape to a beautiful village nestled amongst the trees and immerse yourself in the sights, sounds, and flavors of a day where hundreds of daring, talented and zany village people await to entertain you and send you home with priceless memories.

For more information, visit The Bristol Renaissance Fair.