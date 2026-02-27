Experience Milwaukee’s One-of-a-Kind Historic Brewery Hotel!

Brewhouse Inn & Suites is a historic boutique hotel in Milwaukee’s Brewery District. It is the perfect spot for travelers, sports fans, business groups, and weddings. It is a truly unique Milwaukee experience. Michael Carstedt explains how the hotel blends historic charm, with copper brewing kettles, exposed brick, and a King Gambrinus stained-glass window. There is so much for guests to enjoy, like dining at On Tap Bar & Restaurant, enjoying the Pabst Brewery Beer Garden, and so much more!

Perfect for Milwaukee getaways, Brewhouse Inn & Suites are offering midweek studio suite rates starting at $119!

For more information, visit https://brewhousesuites.com/.