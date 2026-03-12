Experience Insects Like Never Before

Tony Gustin more commonly known as the bug whisperer, has been sharing his love for insects in schools and other events with Tony's Creepy Crawly Zoo. To share his passion with more people, Tony has revolutionized his work by inventing a 360-degree macro camera system, which transports users into the habitats with his animals as though they were just 2 inches tall. Following this breakthrough, Gustin has released, Tony's Creepy Crawly Zoo 2.0, a virtual reality experience available for free with optional premium content on the Meta Horizons store.