Experience Exceptional Dining at Your Own Table

Owner and Chef Amanda Wisth joins us on The Morning Blend to discuss in-home personal chef services.

Private Chef experiences are hosted, with curated dining experiences in the comfort of your home. Lemonyay! will prep beforehand, heat and finish on location, and serve each course with a detailed explanation of ingredients and the chef’s approach to each dish.

Lemonyay! caters to large or small gatherings, corporate and private events, and grandiose to bespoke. Its charcuterie boards are acclaimed as edible works of art!

They provide private cooking and charcuterie classes. Amanda also teaches cooking classes at Sur La Table in Bayshore.

