Expanding Access to Residential Mental Health Care

Mental health needs continue to grow, and access to timely treatment can make all the difference. Rogers Behavioral Health is expanding its residential treatment campus in Oconomowoc to help more individuals receive the specialized care they need when they need it most.

Chief Clinical Officer Dr. Heather Jones shares why residential treatment plays a critical role for those facing serious mental health challenges, how it differs from outpatient care, and the impact these new spaces will have on patients and families across the region. She also discusses the signs that someone may benefit from residential treatment and offers encouragement for those considering taking the first step toward care.

For a free and confidential screening, visit RogersBH.org or call 800-767-4411.