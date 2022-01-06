Watch
Exotic Spots For A Destination Wedding!

with Island Getaways
Posted at 11:22 AM, Jan 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-06 12:22:43-05

Owner and founder of Island Getaways, Nancy Finn joins us again to share more exotic spots for honeymoons or destination weddings. One of her favorite Sandals locations is St. Lucia. When you book a trip with Island Getaways, they will be there to help you along the way as you find the perfect spot!

Island Getaways is hosting a Caribbean Night to review the various Sandals & Beaches resorts! RSVP by emailing info@myislandgetaways.com or call 262-781-1748.

You can also find Nancy and her team this weekend at the Wonderful World of Weddings Show, Booth 455!

For more information, visit myislandgetaways.com

