Exciting Holiday Events and Gifts with Gift of Wings

Scott Fisher from Gift of Wings, Jenny Schwingle from Auntie Jennies Bakery, and a surprise guest join us on The Morning Blend to discuss the Gift of Wings holiday events and new gifts it has available.

Santa will be making a visit to its Greendale location on December 5, from 4 - 9 PM, and on December 20, from 1 - 4 PM, for Dickens of a Village. Among the exciting items are hand-carved wood model airplanes, holiday yard spinners, Airzookas, and retro toys.

Dickens of a Village is in the Historic Downtown Greendale Village, Friday night at 4 PM. Stop in for a visit and free photos with Santa, and try some Chocolate Shoppe Ice Cream.

There will be a Cool Fool Kite Festival at Veterans Park on New Year's Day, with kite flying, ice and snow carving, and free hot chocolate and coffee. The event starts at 11 AM - 5 PM.

The organization is giving away 3 Delta Kites and 1 Airzooka for the lucky Morning Blend callers; items are available for pick up at its Greendale location.

Gift of Wings,

5608 Broad St.,

Greendale, WI

For more information, visit Gift of Wings

