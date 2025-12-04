Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
1  Closing/Delay
ShowsThe Morning Blend

Actions

Exciting Holiday Events and Gifts with Gift of Wings

Gift of Wings
Exciting Holiday Events and Gifts with Gift of Wings
Posted
and last updated

Scott Fisher from Gift of Wings, Jenny Schwingle from Auntie Jennies Bakery, and a surprise guest join us on The Morning Blend to discuss the Gift of Wings holiday events and new gifts it has available.

Santa will be making a visit to its Greendale location on December 5, from 4 - 9 PM, and on December 20, from 1 - 4 PM, for Dickens of a Village. Among the exciting items are hand-carved wood model airplanes, holiday yard spinners, Airzookas, and retro toys.

Dickens of a Village is in the Historic Downtown Greendale Village, Friday night at 4 PM. Stop in for a visit and free photos with Santa, and try some Chocolate Shoppe Ice Cream.

There will be a Cool Fool Kite Festival at Veterans Park on New Year's Day, with kite flying, ice and snow carving, and free hot chocolate and coffee. The event starts at 11 AM - 5 PM.

The organization is giving away 3 Delta Kites and 1 Airzooka for the lucky Morning Blend callers; items are available for pick up at its Greendale location.

Gift of Wings,
5608 Broad St.,
Greendale, WI

For more information, visit Gift of Wings

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo