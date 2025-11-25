Everything You Need to Know About the Santa Cycle Rampage Ride

Jake Newborn joins us on The Morning Blend to discuss the 2025 Santa Cycle Rampage Ride and the Elf Cycle Frenzy.

Wisconsin Bike Fed is a statewide non-profit education and advocacy organization working to make biking and walking safer and more enjoyable for residents of all ages and abilities. Santa Cycle Rampage has been organized by the Bike Fed for over a decade, but started unofficially in 2000 by a small crew of intrepid riders in Santa suits. It has grown to become the world's largest Santa ride, with independent offshoot rides popping up across the world.

The Santa Cycle Rampage:

December 6

9:30 AM

Starts at 187 E. Becher St.

For more information and registration, visit Santa Cycle or call 414-626-1540

