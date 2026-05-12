Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
ShowsThe Morning Blend

Actions

Everything You Need to Know About Bacon

Author Mark A. Johnson
Everything You Need to Know About Bacon
Posted

Today we welcome Mark A. Johnson the author of American Bacon: The History of a Food Phenomenon.
He is appearing at Boswell Book tonight ( May 12th at 630 pm)
In American Bacon, Mark A. Johnson asks (and answers) a seemingly simple question: How has bacon overcome centuries of religious prohibition, cultural contempt, and dietary advice to become a twenty-first-century culinary and cultural powerhouse? For Johnson, bacon’s story from “most dangerous food in the supermarket” to pop culture and gastronomic phenomenon reflects the cultural values of a nation. Follow him on Instagram at @Baconscholar

Upcoming appearances:
Tuesday, May 12 6:30 p.m. Boswell Book Company 2559 N. Downer Ave
Wednesday, May 13 7 p.m. Goodman Community Center, Madison, Culinary History Enthusiasts of Wisconsin (CHEW), 149 Waubesa St.

Report a typo