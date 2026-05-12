Everything You Need to Know About Bacon

Today we welcome Mark A. Johnson the author of American Bacon: The History of a Food Phenomenon.

He is appearing at Boswell Book tonight ( May 12th at 630 pm)

In American Bacon, Mark A. Johnson asks (and answers) a seemingly simple question: How has bacon overcome centuries of religious prohibition, cultural contempt, and dietary advice to become a twenty-first-century culinary and cultural powerhouse? For Johnson, bacon’s story from “most dangerous food in the supermarket” to pop culture and gastronomic phenomenon reflects the cultural values of a nation. Follow him on Instagram at @Baconscholar

Upcoming appearances:

Tuesday, May 12 6:30 p.m. Boswell Book Company 2559 N. Downer Ave

Wednesday, May 13 7 p.m. Goodman Community Center, Madison, Culinary History Enthusiasts of Wisconsin (CHEW), 149 Waubesa St.