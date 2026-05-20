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Everything To Help Usher In Summer

Limor Suss
Everything To Help Usher In Summer
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Limor is back with her favorite finds for the summer months.

Reynolds Wrap® Heavy Duty Aluminum Foil [reynoldsbrands.com] delivers trusted strength and durability for grilling, while Reynolds Wrap® Fun Foil™ with Embossed Fireworks Pattern [reynoldsbrands.com] adds a festive flair to summer entertaining.

Visit www.crayola.com/colorwonder [crayola.com] for mess-free creative fun.

The Fisher-Price™ Grow to Pro Basketball Set [amazon.com] is an adjustable basketball set that grows with your child, shop on Amazon for active play indoors or out.

Downy Boutique Botanicals In-Wash Scent Booster Beads infuse your laundry with a high-end, boutique-style fragrance inspired by the artistry of nature, providing long-lasting freshness for every load. Discover the luminous citrus of Citrea [downy.com], the crisp, herbal clarity of Folia [downy.com], and the romantic bloom of Peonia [downy.com]—each inspired by nature.

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