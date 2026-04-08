Estate Planning and Legacy Preservation

Estate planning is the legal foundation for protecting your family, your assets, and your wishes. A well-drafted plan can help you avoid unnecessary probate delays, strengthen asset protection, and ensure the right people can make decisions if something unexpected happens. Hildebrand Law Firm works with Milwaukee individuals and families to prepare wills, trusts, and powers of attorney that are clear, enforceable, and designed for real life. Kirsten Hildebrand and Matthew Kaplan discuss the difference between a Will and a Trust and debunking common myths about estate planning.

Reserve your spot in one of their upcoming estate planning workshops, call (414) 409-7122 or visit their website www.hildebrandlawfirm.net for more information.