Ensuring Your Mobile Devices are Protected

Spring is finally here in the Milwaukee area, but with people getting outside and active, accidents involving our technology are more likely to happen. With Verizon Mobile Protect, you get an unlimited number of claims for loss, theft, damage, or post-warranty malfunctions. Without protection, replacing a cracked screen on a modern smartphone could cost up to $449, and replacing a damaged device can cost even more. Verizon Mobile Protect ensures that your devices are safe and protected for the upcoming fun in the sun.

The deadline to enroll in Verizon Mobile Protect is Sunday, May 3. For more information, visit verizon.com/mobileprotection.