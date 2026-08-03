Enjoying Baseball Season with Our Local Favorite

Baseball season is all about family fun, exciting moments, and making memories at the ballpark. The Milwaukee Milkmen continue to bring fans together with an entertaining experience that goes beyond the game itself.

Van McNeil joins us to share what makes the Milwaukee Milkmen a destination for sports fans of all ages. From action-packed baseball to fan-friendly promotions and community engagement, there's something for everyone to enjoy throughout the season.

Whether you're a longtime baseball enthusiast or looking for a fun outing with family and friends, the Milwaukee Milkmen offer an atmosphere filled with energy, excitement, and hometown pride.

Catch the Milwaukee Milkmen in action and why a trip to the ballpark is a great way to celebrate summer in southeastern Wisconsin.

