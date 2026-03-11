Enjoy Wisconsin's Premiere of "IS THIS A ROOM"

Drawn entirely from an FBI transcript, Milwaukee Chamber Theatre presents the acclaimed Broadway thriller Is This A Room from March 20th–April 5th at the Broadway Theatre Center’s Studio Theatre. Actor Isabella Muthiah and Director Brent Hazelton discuss the history behind the play, what inspired them to bring it to Milwaukee audiences, and how performing this story onstage enhances the impact of its real‑life events.

