Enjoy This Weekend with Tavern-Style Pizza at Home!

You can enjoy a classic Wisconsin tavern-style pizza in the comfort of your home. Inspired by the cracker-thin overtopped pizzas found in classic Wisconsin Taverns, the Screamin’ Sicilian Tavern Style Sausage & Pepperoni has a cracker-thin, crispy crust and tons of toppings!

National Tavern Style Pizza Day is October 22, and you can now create a tavern experience in your home kitchen!

Find Screamin’ Sicilian in your local grocer’s freezer section and taste what all the Screamin’ is about!

If you own a tavern and would like to serve this pizza, contact sales@Palermospizza.com

