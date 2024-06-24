Enjoy the Latest Addition to the Subway Footlong Universe

Look up to the sky - it’s World UFO Day and if you see an unidentified flying object today…it just might be carrying the newest Subway footlong! As part of this intergalactic event, Subway has added their own spin on World UFO Day with an Ultimate Footlong Offering - a chance for YOU to get a great deal and try the latest addition to the Subway footlong universe - Dippers. Subway branded drones have taken to the skies in select cities across the country and are delivering a close encounter of the delicious kind. For the rest of us, we can get in on the fun with Subway’s Ultimate Footlong Offering! You can order the Subway UFO bundle at participating restaurants starting today - June 24 through July 1.

The Subway UFO includes YOUR favorite footlong Subway Series Sandwiches, the delicious footlong Cookie and one of the NEW footlong Dippers. You can order the UFO bundle through the Subway app or website. Best of all, this bundle is available for our viewers for an out-of-this-world value! For a limited time, Subway is offering 20% off your favorite Subway footlong sub when you also order a footlong cookie and footlong dipper. Use code UFODAY at checkout to receive this special offer.

For more information on Subway, the latest addition to their menu and World UFO Day please visit their website at www.subway.com or give them a call at 414-431-2833.