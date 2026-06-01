Enjoy Milwaukee Summer Senior Style

Summer in Milwaukee is full of activity, and for seniors, it’s the perfect time to explore everything the city has to offer. From festivals and museums to outdoor attractions, many destinations provide special programs, accessibility options, and discounts designed specifically for older adults. Patty Cadorin, founder of A Senior Moment, is helping seniors make the most of the season with curated resources and insights focused on living well at every stage of life.

For more information, visit aseniormoment.org.