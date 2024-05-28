Enjoy Life Active Aging Symposium with John McGivern

The 2nd annual Enjoy Life Active Aging Symposium brought to you by Capri Communities is a FREE event for older adults designed to celebrate active aging and encourage people to try new things, get involved and live life to the fullest – whatever that means to them. While we are all aware of the challenges of aging, this Symposium is all about the positives! In addition to Keynote Speaker John McGivern, the day will includes featured breakout speakers, “enjoy life” exhibitors, interactive activities, surprise performances and much more! We encourage people to come and choose what they want to see, hear and do. It’s really going to be an uplifting celebration that hopefully encourages older adults to consider what is possible and think about aging in new ways. Kim Irwin and Melissa Asmondy join us to chat about this free event.

It takes place on Tuesday, June 11th at the Brookfield Conference Center.

Learn more and register at EnjoyLifeSymposium.com

