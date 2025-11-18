Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Enjoy Fresh Alaskan Seafood this Holiday Season

Alaska Fresh Seafood
Owners of Alaska Fresh Seafood, Adra Kusnirova and Juro Kusnir, join us on The Morning Blend to discuss their Holiday Gift Boxes, and smoked salmon and caviar tasting.

Adra and Juro have built relationships with local Alaskan fishermen in Cordova, Alaska, where they source their food. Tune in to see more of its products, including smoked salmon and caviar.

You can receive 10% off your total purchase, in-store or online, with code: MORNINGBLEND

Viewers can purchase online at Alaskan Fresh Seafood or shop in person:

Alaska Fresh Seafood,
4556 N 126th St, Butler, WI.

