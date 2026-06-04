Enjoy An Artful Summer Experience in Sheboygan

To celebrate the Midsummer Festival of the Arts, the two are offering a special giveaway featuring a one-year Explorer membership to JMKAC and a two‑night Blue Harbor getaway for up to six guests, complete with waterpark passes.

Guests can also explore new additions at the resort, including the Hang 10 Entertainment Lounge and the Impressions Fine Art Gallery, opened in June 2025—both reflecting Blue Harbor’s commitment to supporting local artists and the creative community.

Enter now: JMKAC: https://jmkac.org Blue Harbor Resort: https://blueharborresort.com

Visit the Blue Harbor tent at the festival July 18–19 for an extra chance to win.