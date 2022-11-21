Enhancing Seniors' Health and Wellbeing

The Waters Senior Living is an owner, operator and developer of senior living communities in three states: Wisconsin, Minnesota and Pennsylvania. The Waters of Pewaukee, open April of 2023 and is the 13th community offering the full continuum of senior living options and services, ranging from independent living to assisted living to memory care.

At the Waters, residents are living a good life of comfortable independence, an active lifestyle, a fun and tasteful experience and a person-centered continuum of care and service. Plus, the Waters is pet-friendly and even offer an on-site Pet Park! Executive director Dan Budreck and senior living consultant Sherrie Szombathelyi join us to talk more about the positive impact on seniors living in these communities.

Call today and benefit from this exclusive "Commodores Club" membership opportunity and save $3500! Call Dan or Sherrie at 262-333-1977 or stop by their sales office located at N27W23960 Paul Rd, Suite 5, Pewaukee, WI. For more information, please visit thewaters.com

