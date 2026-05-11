Energizing and Healthy Spring Desserts

Spring is the perfect time to reimagine dessert by focusing on satisfying, nourishing sweets that feel indulgent, energizing, and enjoyable instead of restrictive. Registered Dietitian Meagan Gibson of Gibson Nutrition shares how anyone can create desserts that feel indulgent while still supporting their overall well-being. Meghan's work centers on helping individuals and families eat well in a way that feels realistic, balanced, and stress-free, with evidence-based strategies that fit into real life.

For more information, visit Nutrition Counseling | Gibson Nutrition | Milwaukee Dietitian.