Endless DIY Inspiration Starts Here

Looking for an easy way to refresh your home décor? Craft Party Co. shows how one simple craft supply, rub on transfers, can transform everyday items into beautiful, boutique style pieces in just minutes.

Craft Party Co. demonstrates three beginner friendly DIY projects using rub on transfers on a variety of surfaces. From ceramics to home décor, these easy techniques prove that anyone can create custom, professional looking pieces, no crafting experience required.

Craft Party Co. is passionate about making creativity fun, approachable, and accessible for everyone. Through private parties, corporate team building events, workshops, and public classes, they bring people together to create beautiful projects while making lasting memories.

Ready to get crafting? Follow Craft Party Co. for upcoming classes, workshops, and creative inspiration.

For more call 262-880-2581.