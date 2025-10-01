Empty Bowls: A Soups and Ceramics Fest

Empty Bowls is a fun annual event where you can purchase one-of-a-kind handmade wood and ceramic bowls crafted by local artisans. Enjoy a wide array of soup samples from local restaurants, live music, live pottery and wood-turning demonstrations, and more. All proceeds from the event support NourishMKE, a network of community food centers that have been serving free groceries and building community with our Milwaukee neighbors since 1978.

Sunday, October 5th, 11 am - 2 pm

MSOE Kern Center 1245 N. Broadway, Milwaukee

For more information, visit NourishMKE

