Empowering Every Student to Reach Their Full Potential

At St. Coletta Day School, students with intellectual and developmental disabilities receive individualized education and therapeutic support in a nurturing environment designed to help them thrive. Serving students ages 8 to 21, St. Coletta combines academic instruction with social, life, and communication skills that build confidence and independence.

Learn how St. Coletta's dedicated team helps students grow at their own pace, celebrate meaningful milestones, and prepare for successful futures. Discover why so many families trust St. Coletta to provide a supportive community where every student is valued and encouraged to succeed.

For more information, visit www.scdsmke.org or call 414-453-1850.

